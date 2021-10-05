Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest Oct 5, 2021 Oct 5, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Contact the Williams County Sheriff's Office at 701-577-7700 if you have information on this individual. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williams County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a person of interest in the area. If you have information regarding this individual, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 701-577-7700. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments MOST POPULAR Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand Police investigating threat at WHS WHS king, queen named; football loses to St. Mary's Truck Reliever Route checks off environmental study box, construction set to begin 2025 Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Whiting closes on more Bakken acres in Mountrail County Grant Koivisto, 29 Alexander's Haugen Ranch chosen as NDSA Rancher of the Year Oil prices rising on tight supply After originally being found not competent to stand trial, man sentenced to 5 years in 2018 rape case Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit