About 125 Williams County paraprofessionals, social workers and counselors spent the day attending Conscious Discipline training at Bakken Elementary.
The training was hosted by ConnectUs Therapy, an outpatient behavioral health clinic in Williston, with support from the Williams County Commission through a Williams County Behavioral Health Grant that was awarded to Katie Shannon, LCSW with ConnectUs Therapy, in April 2021. The day's training was led by Certified Conscious Discipline Instructor Dr. Jenny Barkac.
Barkac explained that Conscious Discipline is meant to create a compassionate culture in those who work with children, facilitating a shift in adult understanding of behavior. It provides specific strategies for responding to each child's individual needs, increasing self-regulation, sense of safety, connection and empathy in both children and adults.
"What we're trying to do today is get all the adults on the same page so they can learn how to manage and regulate their emotions so that their response to distress or dysregulation in students can be different," Barkac explained to the Williston Herald. "We're talking a lot about the brain and how it responds in time of stress, so that they can recognize it within themselves and then coach children through those moments."
Barkac said the training will help empower participants and give them the tools needed in order to help coach the youth that they work with. She added that training like this is important to helping counselors, paraprofessionals and others learn how best to deal with individuals who may be having challenges.
"I think we don't always feel like we have the tools to help support kids, and sometimes we see kids when they become dysregulated as having behavioral problems or that they're intentionally choosing that behavior, and really there's a lot more to that," Barkac said. "If we see it as a skill deficit, just like math and reading, we're able to provide some intervention and prevention so that we can keep kids in the classroom and have everybody be safe."
To learn more about Conscious Discipline and to find other workshops to take part in, visit https://consciousdiscipline.com/.