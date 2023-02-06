The Williston Police Department and the Williston Fire Department faced off in a Battle of the Badge for a good cause on Monday and Tuesday, kicking off what personnel hope is an annual blood drive event.

For every blood donation that was completed at the New Armory on Feb. 6-7, the donor was able to cast a vote for either the Williston Police Department or the Williston Fire Department. The department with the most votes received a traveling trophy to display until the next Battle of the Badge event, slated for 2024.  

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

Williston Fire Department in the third round of tug-of-war


Tags

Load comments