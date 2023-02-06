The Williston Police Department and the Williston Fire Department faced off in a Battle of the Badge for a good cause on Monday and Tuesday, kicking off what personnel hope is an annual blood drive event.
For every blood donation that was completed at the New Armory on Feb. 6-7, the donor was able to cast a vote for either the Williston Police Department or the Williston Fire Department. The department with the most votes received a traveling trophy to display until the next Battle of the Badge event, slated for 2024.
Williston Police Department's Heather Cook said she had the idea for the event a couple of years ago, but when the Fire Department's Corey Johnson wanted to collaborate, it all came together.
"There's a critical [blood supply] shortage," Cook said. "At the time when we start hitting the critical low in North Dakota, we have a two day supply or less of blood on the shelves."
She also explained why donating at a blood drive event is more impactful to address the shortage issue than donating plasma for money.
"If you are paid for your blood donation, that blood donation can only be used in experiments," Cook said. "They'll use it for makeup. There's testing for different things, like science, education, stuff like that, but it cannot be put back into another human. Plasma, stuff like that, if you get paid it cannot be used to save a life."
Cook said that it is important for police and fire personnel to come together and bring attention to the need.
In addition to lifesaving blood donations, a tug-of-war event took place between officers and firefighters on Monday - with the Williston Police Dept. coming away champions after dragging the firefighters across the middle mark.
Police mascot Willie and firefighter mascot Sparky took turns visiting the event, cheering on donors and votes.
A Kids Corner with coloring pages, kids magazines to read and people were on-hand to keep an eye on children while parents donated blood. Sloppy joes, cookies and chips were available for free, as well as t-shirts to commemorate the event.