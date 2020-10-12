The homecoming king and queen candidates have been announced and Williston High School students are still celebrating their homecoming this year with some changes.
This year there is no homecoming parade, attendance at the football game is limited and several events will be virtual like Friday’s pep rally.
Regardless, Homecoming kicks off Monday, Oct. 12 and the theme this year is “Coyotes Dancing Through the Decades.”
Every day until Friday, Oct. 16, students are encouraged to dress up in outfits or gear from the 20s to the 80s and 90s.
In addition to dressing up, students can participate or attend other homecoming related festivities each day.
On Monday, students dress up like they walked out of the Roaring 20s and the winner of the door decorating contest will be announced.
Also on Monday, students can virtually meet the king and queen candidates and the entire school will vote for the king and queen during the week.
The top five candidates for king are Edens Dumervil, Jude Gabutan, Trey Jungels, Kole Mack and Ian Skor.
The top five candidates for queen are Liv Carmichael, Brooklyn Garaas, Hallie Jones, Kylie Larson and Hope Mettler.
To finish the day, there will be a muscle volleyball game at 7 p.m.
Students can dress up like they are from the 50s and 60s on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and Wednesday, Oct. 14 they can dress up from the 70s and attend the Powder Puff football game at 7 p.m. at Legends Field.
On Thursday, Oct. 15 students dress up like they are from the 80s or 90s and on Friday, Oct. 16 students can wear orange and black and the Homecoming Court will be announced during halftime at the Coyotes Homecoming Game against Mandan.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. following a virtual pep rally and the senior class picture.
Homecoming is hosted by the WHS Student Council and although things seem a little different than last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the calendar of events that the “Williston Coyotes still got spirit.”