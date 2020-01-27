The Williston Coyotes boys hockey team (4-8, 3-5) lost their third straight game on Saturday, Jan. 25, falling to the Jamestown Bluejays on the road 6-2. It was Williston's second loss of the season to Jamestown as the Bluejays won the previous matchup 6-5 back on Dec. 14 at the Agri Sports Complex.
An unassisted goal from sophomore Jackson Ekblad in the second period, followed by a Kyle Mischke goal, assisted by Hayden Bergstrom, accounted for all of the Coyotes' scoring on afternoon. Up next on the schedule, Williston is slated to return to their home ice in their next contest against the Hazen-Beulah North Stars on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Meanwhile in girls hockey, Williston was beaten at home by the Grand Forks Knight Riders, 6-0. Still in search of their first win of the season, WHS is scheduled to face Fargo Davies on the road in their next contest on Friday, Jan. 31.