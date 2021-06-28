Fireworks sales began in Williston on Sunday, June 27, and with many planning to celebrate for the Fourth of July, the City of Williston is sharing some safety information and guidelines regarding the use of fireworks around Williston. and Williams County.
According to the National Fire Protection Agency, fireworks start more than 19,000 fires and send over 9,000 people to the emergency room each year, with 44 percent of injuries being burns.The City recommends individuals always be prepared with water or a fire extinguisher nearby, stay away from lit fuses, and properly dispose of spent fireworks.
Avoid setting off fireworks in areas with trees, grass, etc., and find areas that are open, flat, and inflammable. It is important to collect and dispose of refuse that lands on neighboring or public property.
Fireworks can be sold through Monday, July 5 and can be set off beginning July 4 until 1 a.m. on July 5.
For full details on the sale and use of fireworks within the City of Williston, please refer to Ord. No. 966; Ord. No. 1074, 1-23-2018, § 8-13: http://bit.ly/37mYWQJ
Violation of this ordinance carries a $250 fine.
Dry temps can create fire dangers throughout the area, with a burn ban in effect in Williams County any time the fire danger rating is high, very high, extreme, and/or a red flag warning has been issued. The Williams County map is updated daily, and individuals are strongly encouraged to check that map prior to burning.
More information on burning in the County can be found at this link: