A grant from the John & Elaine Andrist Charitable Trust is helping local artists honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19 in 2021.
The Trustees of the John & Elaine Andrist Charitable Trust awarded grants totaling $365,310 to organizations seeking to improve the quality of life in North Dakota. These grants mark the second funding cycle of community investments to come from the Trust in 2021.
Williston Area Visual Artists, WAVA, received $10,600 to create a regional art project focused on portraits of northwest North Dakotans who lost their lives to COVID.
More than 1,900 North Dakotans have died from COVID, with more than 100 of those in Divide, McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams counties. Due to restrictions on gatherings during the pandemic, many did not have a celebration of life for family and friends to gather and mourn those they lost.
To honor the lives lost, WAVA member Daphne Clark came up with the COVID portrait project, with the idea to have artists complete a portrait of someone who was lost. Artists will receive a $100 stipend for each 11 inch by 14 inch framed portrait they complete. one portrait can be done for each person lost in Divide, McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams Counties. The family will then receive the artwork after WAVA hosts a show/memorial service for those who passed.
WAVA is currently looking for both family of people from Divide, McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams counties lost to COVID, as well as artists willing to do portraits regardless of their location. The artists do not have to live in those four counties.
The program was made possible by support from Williston Area Visual Artists, the John and Elaine Andrist Charitable Trust, Castle Framing and numerous developing partnerships. Those interested in participating can send an email to covidportriatprojectnd@gmail.com contact Daphne Clark at 701-651-3424, or pick up the registration forms at Castle Framing.