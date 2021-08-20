Western Area Builders Association President Ken Callahan and Executive Director Crystal Monson, left, present Tess Scully of Stony Creek Construction an award for their entry in the Spring Parade of Homes.
Amanda Stevens, left, with NextHome Fredrickson Real Estate, acceppts awards for Hawkeye Village from Western Area Builders Association Executive Director Crystal Monson and President Ken Callahan.
Western Area Builders Association
The Western Area Builders Association is ramping up for their fall Parade of Homes, after honoring their Spring winners in June.
After taking a year off in 2020, WABA President Ken Callahan said the group was ready to get back to business. The event promotes homes in the area from builders, realtors and homeowners, showing off the latest styles in construction, design and decoration.
"We want people to get out and go look at the new things that they're doing with homes," Callahan told the Williston Herald. "Faucets, showers, lighting, countertops; all the little different things people get fired up about to have in their homes."
New for this tour, Callahan WABA would be recognizing the home that goes above and beyond in terms of decorating and marketing. Callahan said the new award was added after seeing the hard work put in to make their homes more eye-catching for the tour.
"When we pulled up to a few homes, people took it to a different level," he said. "By adding a category for Best Presenting Homes, that's really going to showcase the people that took the extra time to do the details on presenting that home. That extra that they do makes it so special."
The Fall Parade of Homes takes place over three days, October 22 to 24. Participants can still receive their normal paper guide to follow to get from home to home, but this year Callahan said WABA will be featuring an app to make the tour a bit more accessible. Callahan added that around 15 homes will be participating in the fall tour, but that WABA is still currently taking applications.
The Association honored its spring Parade winners in June, recognized at WABA's annual golf tournament. To learn more about the Fall Parade of Homes or to enter your home, visit www.westernndbuilders.org.