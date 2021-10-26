The Williston Education Association called a vote of No Confidence in District 7 School Board President Chris Jundt, asking for his immediate resignation.
WEA President Eric Rooke held a press conference Tuesday evening at the Williston Community Library, where he shared the WEA's decision in a prepared statement.
"The Williston Education Association in a unanimous vote of members present last night (Oct 25), supported a vote of No Confidence in Board President Chris Jundt," The statement read. "The Association believes that due to the evidence over the past four months of meetings behind closed doors, decisions made in Executive Session and bad faith negotiations with WEA, that we have no confidence that he can continue on the school board. Furthermore, the Williston Education Association is demanding that Mr. Jundt immediately resign as a school board member of Williston Basin School District 7. Our priority as an education association is to stand up for our teachers and empower them to do what is best for our students.
We feel the the Williston Basin School Board under the leadership of Mr. Jundt has not put students first. In many of the board meeting that have happened since July 1, very few student-centered discussions have taken place. The Association feels that if the Board is not putting students first, then they are not doing their job. Looking back at our negotiations where Mr. Jundt was the lead negotiator, our teachers association had to constantly fight for a fair and reasonable contract that was not less than what we had as previous districts, even though many of those things were protected by state law.
Mr. Jundt and the Board's negotiation team presented several offers that were consistently less than previously held contracts, and Mr. Jundt was very resistant to any negotiated agreement that would have improved working conditions for our employees. This attitude has had a negative impact on our current and future students by making it difficult to retain current teachers, as well as discouraging quality teachers from applying.
An environment that is hostile to faculty and staff is an environment that is hostile to students and families. I want to reiterate that WEA believes that students are the most important aspect of this. They need to be the priority and at the forefront. This board continues to run the district as a business, not a school. There is no way to put students first if Mr. Jundt and the Board are constantly putting teachers, support staff, administration and superintendents last. In closing, Mr. Jundt has not earned the confidence of the Teachers Association and therefore we are demanding that he resign from the Board immediately."
Rooke said he would be contacting the Attorney General's office to request recordings of the Board's executive sessions, including the most recent meeting of the Board, where Superintendent Jeffrey Thake was the matter of discussion. Jundt told the media and the public that no action had been taken during that executive session. The meeting was held on Friday, Oct 22, and on Monday, Oct 25 a statement was released from the district stating that Thake had been placed on administrative leave. Messages to Assistant Superintendent Lori Olson, Thake and Jundt have not been answered at this time.
Rooke said he felt several decisions had been made in executive sessions that should have been made public. Rooke said he hoped for help from the public to put pressure on the school board to get the message across.
"Contact the school board. Contact Mr. Jundt. Ask him to resign." He said.
Rooke stated that the WEA would not start a recall, but if there was a candidate that wanted to start one, they would give their support of that candidate. Rooke added that many teachers were fearful of retaliation for speaking out, including himself. Rooke was asked if he was afraid of losing his job, to which he replied without hesitation.
"Absolutely. But I believe so much in what we're doing, and I believe that teachers need to have rights and need to be doing what's best for our kids. And right now doing best for our kids, we need the support of the district."
"There is no magic pill," Rooke responded to questions of whether Jundt's resignation will make things better in the District. "But this is step one in the process."
Community member Deb Kemp was present for the press conference, and gave an impassioned statement showing her support for Jundt and the rest of the Board.
We need to stop this. I am going to stand here in support of the school board, because we've finally got to do that," she said. "I am just me, and I'm probably the only one in this room, but I'm a community member that is tired of fighting. Maybe I'll cry, but you know where my passion is? It's with kids, and we've got to move forward."
Rooke said he would not discuss the next steps to be taken should Jundt refuse to resign, but that he was in discussions with the WEA's attorney and the Association at the state level for guidance on how to move forward.
Watch the press conference in its entirety at www.facebook.com/willistonherald