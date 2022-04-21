Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Staff from Western Cooperative Credit Union (WCCU) delivered over 100 Easter baskets for residents of Bethel Lutheran Home and Rehabilitation Center. Baskets customized for several different dietary needs were created and also contained a variety of other personal care and fun activity items. The baskets were sponsored by WCCU and the employees of WCCU.

Delivery was delayed due to Easter week stormy weather, but arrived between storms on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Western Cooperative Credit Union and its employees participate in numerous community activities throughout the year. WCCU was pleased to be back at Bethel with Easter baskets following the past couple years of COVID restrictions.



Tags

Load comments