From left, Jackie Collings with WCCU, Dani Thompson with Farmers Union Insurance, Kim Bickler with WCCU, and Bethel Lutheran Home and Rehabilitation Center Activities Director Salina Henke pose with Easter baskets donated by WCCU.
Staff from Western Cooperative Credit Union (WCCU) delivered over 100 Easter baskets for residents of Bethel Lutheran Home and Rehabilitation Center.
From left, Jackie Collings with WCCU, Dani Thompson with Farmers Union Insurance, Kim Bickler with WCCU, and Bethel Lutheran Home and Rehabilitation Center Activities Director Salina Henke pose with Easter baskets donated by WCCU.
Staff from Western Cooperative Credit Union (WCCU) delivered over 100 Easter baskets for residents of Bethel Lutheran Home and Rehabilitation Center. Baskets customized for several different dietary needs were created and also contained a variety of other personal care and fun activity items. The baskets were sponsored by WCCU and the employees of WCCU.
Delivery was delayed due to Easter week stormy weather, but arrived between storms on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Western Cooperative Credit Union and its employees participate in numerous community activities throughout the year. WCCU was pleased to be back at Bethel with Easter baskets following the past couple years of COVID restrictions.