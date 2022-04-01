The Williston Basin School Board announced their three finalists for the Superintendent position.
The finalists are Teresa Chaulk, Superintendent of Schools, Lincoln County School District #1 in Kemmerer, WY; Dr. Richard Faidley, Superintendent of Schools, Wilson West Lawn School District in West Lawn, PA; and Dr. Charles Fischer, former Executive Director – Alternative Education, Riverside County Office of Education, Riverside, CA.
Teresa Chaulk
Chaulk has 30 years of experience in education and currently serves as the Superintendent of Schools for Lincoln County School District #1. During her 15 years at Lincoln County School District #1, she has worked with capital construction projects which included passing bonds to obtain the funds to build and complete the projects. Her professional experience includes teaching, administration at the building level, and administration at the district level including HR, curriculum director, special education director, business manager, and superintendent. Ms. Chaulk has a Bachelor in Science degree in Elementary and K-12 Special Education from Black Hills State University; endorsement programs for building level and district level administration; and a Masters of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from DeVry University Keller Institute. Ms. Chaulk is married and has 3 grown sons.
Dr. Richard Faidley
Dr. Faidley was named Superintendent of the Wilson School District in July 2017, which serves over 5,900 students and 550 faculty members. Throughout his career, Dr. Faidley has served in a variety of roles, including teaching, school administration, and district administration including superintendent, associate superintendent, and executive director of student services. In his 32 years of education experience, Dr. Faidley has led major efforts resulting in increased student achievement and significant improvements in teaching and learning. This work included building organizational leadership capacity and developing a system of accountability for achievement. He has worked collaboratively with the school and business community to develop long lasting relationships focused on improving the quality of education for students, and has extensive experience in educational leadership, which includes school reform initiatives in large school districts, innovative education programs, facilities and maintenance, new construction, school nutrition, federal programs, technology, purchasing, procurement, transportation, finance, human resources, student services, and mentorship of principals. Dr. Faidley holds a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Northern Arizona University and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Arizona. Dr. Faidley and his wife have family who live in Western North Dakota, and his wife grew up on a farm and is a graduate of Plaza High School.
Dr. Charles Fischer
Dr. Fischer has spent the past 38 years serving as an executive director, director, principal, assistant principal, teacher and coach in three organizations in California public schools. Dr. Fischer possesses a Doctorate degree in Educational Leadership, a Master of Arts degree in History, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History-Social Science along with various credentials. Dr. Fischer has extensive experience in fiscal services/budget development, charter schools, student assessments, curriculum and instruction, staff development, alternative education, career technical education, employee supervision and evaluation, food services for students, and many other operational and instructional services. Most recently, Dr. Fischer served as the Executive Director – Alternative Education for the Riverside County Office of Education, where he retired in January 2022. During his career, he has been the recipient of various honors and awards including the Riverside County District Attorney’s Community Hero Award (2022) for his work on the Aware to Care Exchange (a system by which first responders notify school sites when a child has gone through an adverse childhood experience), Riverside County Office of Education Certificated Administrator of the Year (2021), Principal of the Year (2009), and Parent-Teacher Service Award (2009). Dr. Fischer is married and has 4 adult daughters. One of his daughters is currently living in Minot, where her husband is stationed in the U.S. Air Force.
The board will be interviewing the finalists a second time on April 6th during a special school board meeting and intend to vote on its selection of the next district leader later that day. The successful candidate will fill the open superintendent seat for the district, which has been open since November 2021.
These finalists come to the district from the search firm, Ray and Associates, who the board selected to spearhead the search process. This included seeking out candidates, reviewing application materials, and carefully assessing the qualifications of candidates in relation to the candidate profile determined by the board, district employees, and community members.