The Williston Basin School District 7 school board held a special meeting on Feb 22 to announce their updated return to in-person learning plan.
Lynn Douglas MSN, RN. School Nurse Coordinator, shared that as of Feb 22 the district only had 10 positive cases, a drop from an all time high of 115 positives on Jan 19. The board voted unanimously to adopt the changes.
The following updates will be implemented immediately in the District's Return to In-Person Learning Plan.
Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis with symptoms
Isolate at home and away from others for at least 5 full days after symptom onset and be fever free for 24 hours (without the use of fever- reducing medications) and have improvements in symptoms. It is recommended to continue precautions for 5 more days by wearing a well-fitted mask around others.
Calculating Isolation-Day 0 is your first day of symptoms or a positive test. Day 1 is the first full day after your symptoms developed or your test specimen was collected.
Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis without symptoms
If asymptomatic (without symptoms) isolate at home and away from others for 5 full days beginning on test date. It is recommended to continue precautions for 5 more days by wearing a well-fitted mask around others.
• If you have COVID-19, you must self-isolate regardless of vaccination status, previous infection, or lack of symptoms.
Household Contacts
If you are identified as a household contact, you are no longer required to quarantine. If you are symptomatic it is recommended to quarantine at home and stay away from others. You may return to school when fever free for 24 hours (without the use of medications) and have improvements in symptoms.
If a parent/guardian chooses to quarantine their child at home as a household contact, the positive family members’ date of symptom onset and positive test results must be submitted for absences to be excused.