The Western Area Builders Association is hosting a free community picnic on Monday, Aug. 23 at Davidson Park in Williston.
The picnic will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and feature bounce houses provided by Jump-N-Fun Inflatables, as well as games, a dunk tank fundraiser and food By Grillz Cheeze N.
The picnic is being put on by WABA in conjunction with Basin Kruzers, with food sponsored by Fire and Iron Station 116 and Grillz Cheeze N. Other sponsors include MDU and First International Bank and Trust.
For more information, call 701-580-4082 or email eo@willistonbuilders.com.