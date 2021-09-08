A Local organization is helping fight childhood cancer by finding some shaggy sponsors to Brave the Shave for charity.
Each year, Brave the Shave raises thousands of dollars to help support research and families. Brave the Shave volunteers step up and donate money, and hair, to the fundraiser by gaining sponsorships to shave their heads and beards. Brave the Shave began in 2008, and has raised more than $3 million in North Dakota, with nearly 3,000 volunteers shaving their heads in support.
The main event takes place on Saturday, Sep 11 at the Skadeland Gym at Williston State College. From noon to 3 p.m, the public is invited to stop by and take part by donating to the cause, participating in the silent auction, or the ultimate donation: shaving their head. Participants can raise donations and shave their head or cut eight inches or more of hair. It is not required for anyone to shave their hair to participate or donate, and people can also donate towards an individual whose head is being shaved.
The organization is hoping to reach $10,000 in donations at this year’s event. The afternoon features a free-will catered lunch, with Susie Q’s Ice Cream setting up for dessert. The day will end with a drawing for some special items, including a $500 TNT Fireworks gift certificate. Donations go towards the Brave the Shave Family Fund and the Andrew McDonough Be Positive Foundation, with hair donations going to the Children with Hair Loss organization.
Before the main event for the public on Saturday, St. Joseph’s Church and Williston Auto will Brave the Shave at events on Friday morning. Rev. Greg Hilzendeger and one of St. Joe’s teachers, along with a crew from Williston Auto will be donating some hair and money to the fundraiser at their facilities on Sep 10.