Williston Basin International Airport welcomed the first flight from Las Vegas by their new carrier, Sun Country Airlines.
The flight arrived the evening of Sept. 2, welcomed with a water salute on the tarmac from the Williston fire Department before being greeted by XWA Airport Director Anthony Dudas, Mayor Howard Klug and other airport staff. Dudas made the announcement back in June that Sun Country Airlines would be partnering with XWA, bringing non-stop flights to Las Vegas beginning in September.
"It almost feels like opening day again, honestly!" Dudas told the Williston Herald. "It's just really exciting. This is really what the City of Williston in my opinion has dreamt of as part of the XWA project and in building this new facility. It was designed to accommodate future growth and to expand air service for our community, and that's exactly what this is; that next step."
Arriving passengers were given commemorative poker chips, as well as other Sun Country and XWA swag. After the passengers departed the plane was prepped for its next flight, which included Williston residents Brenda and Jim Mann. Brenda Mann won XWA's Las Vegas Giveaway, and was headed to the Flamingo Hotel on the Strip on Sun Country's first flight out.
"Both my husband and I are really excited about the trip!" Mann said. " It's been a few years since we've been to Vegas, and we're really looking forward to it."
Dudas said Sun Country's success could help bring even more carriers to the area, expanding travel from Williston even further.
"That's exactly what we're looking to do." Dudas said. "We do need to see community support on this route as well to show that our community wants and needs these types of options for air service. Sun Country is one of our partners today and we want to see them be successful."
Mayor Klug said the City of Williston partnership with Sun Country Airlines is one step towards a bigger goal for the airport and the City.
"Connecting Williston with the world is what the plan was all along out here, and this is just another cog that we put together." Klug said.
Sun Country will be offering twice weekly service to Las Vegas on Thursday and Sundays until November 28, adding to the airport's daily flights to Denver and Minneapolis. Visit www.flywilliston.net or suncountry.com to learn more or to book a flight out of XWA.