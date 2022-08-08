Vinyasa and Vinyls yoga

Stephanie Tangedal (left) and Brittany Farstveet (right) enjoy a mocktail during their Vinyasa and Vinyls class.

 Alex McCann Johnson | Williston Herald

Summer Nights On Main isn’t the only thing heating up the body on Thursday nights in Williston. The Vault Wellness and Yoga Studio held their first Vinyasa and Vinyl class last week, a brand new type of yoga class for the community.

“We wanted something that would flow with Summer Nights On Main, and also to include the fitness,” Stephanie Tangedal, studio owner said about the class.



