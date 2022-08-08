Summer Nights On Main isn’t the only thing heating up the body on Thursday nights in Williston. The Vault Wellness and Yoga Studio held their first Vinyasa and Vinyl class last week, a brand new type of yoga class for the community.
“We wanted something that would flow with Summer Nights On Main, and also to include the fitness,” Stephanie Tangedal, studio owner said about the class.
“I think playing vinyl is like taking a step back in time, an experience unique to itself. The sound has a fuller and deeper vibration with more texture to it than the digital sound of our music today,” Tangedal said. “The gentle way you pull the vinyl out of the sleeve, holding the sides as you set the record on the player and smoothly release the arm and needle to connect with the vinyl requires a presence of mind, much in the same way as connecting your breath and movement in a yoga class.”
“I just grabbed whatever spoke to me, honestly,” Tangedal said when asked how she settled on using Harry Styles music for her first class. “The experience of tangibly flipping through and holding onto the records was so fun. I also felt like it gave me a chance to really look at the creativity that went into creating the album covers. Something that is kind of lost in our digital age.”
For those looking for some groovy tunes, fitness, and meditation, The Vault Yoga and Wellness downtown might be the place for you.