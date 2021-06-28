Several mosquito treatments are scheduled for this week.
On June 29, Vector Control will be spraying Williston blocks 8 through 10, on June 30, the City of Ray and July 1, Williston blocks 1 through 12.
Mosquito populations across Williams County have been steadily increasing over the past few weeks with the rain we’ve been receiving. The Williston Vector Control District will be conducting aerial and ground adulticide treatments this week between June 29 and July 5.
Additional treatments may be scheduled depending on trap counts and weather conditions. All treatments will take place near sunset, weather permitting. For more information and a map of the WVCD Spray Blocks, visit the Spray Reports webpage. Citizens can find updates on the Williams County Facebook page and the Williams County website.
Citizens should maintain a distance of at least 300 feet behind Vector Control trucks when they are spraying.
Williston Vector Control uses Zenivex E20 for adult mosquito control treatments (adulticides), which contains the active ingredient Etofenprox. Zenivex E20 is a product approved for use in residential areas by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
To avoid mosquito bites, citizens are advised to take extra precautions when spending time outdoors during the hours of dusk to dawn during the summer months. Wearing long sleeve tight knit shirts and long pants, limiting time outdoors during these times, and using a mosquito repellent such as DEET, Picardin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are good actions to take to prevent bites. Citizens can help prevent mosquito re-population by eliminating standing water on their property.