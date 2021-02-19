Vantis, North Dakota's statewide Unmanned Aircraft Systems Network, is hosting informational meetings in Williston and Watford City with local manned aviation pilots.
Vantis provides support to commercial and public UAS operators through infrastructure and regulatory approvals allowing applications and usability over a variety of industries.
In 2019, the state invested $28 million for the creation of a then-unnamed statewide UAS BVLOS network in an effort to make the state friendly to UAS business and innovation. Vantis will start between Williston and Watford City, with trials planned to begin in June 2021.
Vantis is inviting the public for a community discussion, where they would like to visit with pilots in Western North Dakota on a variety of subjects, such as typical flight activity, Vantis' plans for the UAS network, and to answer any questions. Vantis added that the meetings are geared towards local manned pilots, but are open to anyone. Vantis said community feedback is welcome in order to make the implementation of the network as seamless as possible.
"The intent for this discussion is to bring community stakeholders in and allow them the opportunity to understand what Vantis is installing in Western North Dakota," Airport Director Anthony Dudas told the Williston Herald. "So we want to make sure than in general, manned pilots understand what is happening, as well as our communities in the region so they have the opportunity to be educated about it and ask questions."
There will be two opportunities to visit with Vantis and the Northern Plains UAS Test Site to learn about the network.
The Williston Manned Pilot Meeting is Tuesday, Feb 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Overland Aviation Hangar at 14151 Commerce Drive in Williston.
The Watford City Manned Pilot Meeting is Wednesday, Feb 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rough Rider Center at 2209 Wolves Den Parkway in Watford City.