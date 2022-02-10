Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and love is in the air! Here are some of the Valentine’s-inspried events happening around Williston.
Friday, February 11 to Monday, February 14:
•Entertainment Inc!- “What’s Love?”
Entertainment Inc! celebrates their 40th season with a Valentine’s triple-header, “What’s Love?,” a collection of three One-Act plays. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets are available at www.entertainmentinc.org.
Saturday, February 12:
•The Williston Market’s — Valentine’s Day Show
The Williston ARC will be hosting the Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the ARC meeting rooms. Find that perfect last minute gift, and sign up for special love-themed door prize baskets!
•Mondak Animal Rescue- All Fur Love
The River’s Edge is hosting the Mondak’s biggest fundraiser of the year! Limited seating is available for the event. The night features a Prime Rib dinner, table games and the All Fur Love live auction. DJaden hosts the after party until 1 a.m. Must be 21+ to attend. Call 701-577-7387 for tickets.
Monday, February 14:
•Prelude to Love
Bakken Catering Services and 26th Street Liquor are excited to present Prelude to Love!
Join them at the James Memorial Art Center on Monday at 7 p.m. for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day event. The evening will feature Divas of ND, a delectable 4-Course meal, music, and prizes. Flowers, gifts, and wine will also be on hand. Space is limited.