The Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds is bringing back a delicious summer event for the second year.
The Summer Food Festival & Cornhole Tournament is being held on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 3 to 11 p.m. at the fairgrounds, featuring live music, inflatables, and all sorts of family fun. The Food Festival is a way for the community to see the different food trucks and vendors that are out there, and maybe try something they've never had.
"This was an event we wanted to do pre-COVID," UMVF Board Member Brandy LaDue told the Williston Herald. "Last year it was the only event we were able to host, since the fair was canceled, so we just wanted to make it an annual event for people to get out and get together."
The festival will have a variety of food vendors, with such favorites as Smash Burgers, Jer Bears Sno Shack and Grillz Cheese N making an appearance. New for this year, the Festival will also feature some indoor shopping, giving visitors the chance to peruse crafts, home decor and more from vendors such as Signs by GAS, Paparazzi and Pampered Chef.
Kids can burn off some energy with Jump N Fun Inflatables, and to top it all off, DJaden will be entertaining until 7 p.m., then the Fully Loaded band will take over from 7 to 11 p.m. For those 21 and over, the beer gardens will open from 3 to 11 p.m. as well.
"Especially after last year, people are looking to get out and gather and be together," LaDue said. "This is a good, fun, safe place to be and you can get fed and be entertained and just enjoy spending time outside."
Once again, the Festival is featuring a Cornhole tournament, with $2,500 worth of prizes up for grabs. The tournament is sponsored by American Legion Post 37, Oneok Inc. and Dentsource. Teams can register for $20, and can sign up until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
LaDue said the Fair has been looking into expanding events beyond just the Upper Missouri Valley Fair in June, and the Food Festival is one way to test the waters.
Visit www.facebook.com/umvfwilliston for more details about upcoming events at the fairgrounds.