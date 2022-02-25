The public is invited to these upcoming events at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center near Williston. All events are free and open to the public. All times are Central time.
March 6: Confluence History and Nature Lecture Series, 2 p.m. The Smoke and Mirrors: Why Fort Union Really is Nationally Significant, presented by Fred MacVaugh, curator, Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site.
March 17: Confluence History Book Club, 7 p.m. Join other history buffs for a discussion of this month's book, "The Ghost Map: The Story of London's Most Terrifying Epidemic" by Steven Johnson.
March 19: Historic Sewing, Textiles and Projects, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. All ages and experience levels are welcome to learn historical sewing techniques from Yvette Bachmeier. Personal projects are welcome, and participants should bring their own supplies if possible. A limited number of ongoing projects for the facility are available as learning projects. Bring your own lunch.
March 20: Historic Games, 2-4 p.m. at the Fort Buford Barracks. Participate in games that may have been played at the fort long ago such as cribbage, cards, and checkers.
For more information, contact Joe Garcia at 701.572.9034. Hours for the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center are Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.; closed Monday-Tuesday. Fort Buford is open by appointment. Find information about upcoming programs of the State Historical Society at history.nd.gov/events.