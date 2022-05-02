Beginning Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin a resurfacing project of a portion of the 2nd Street West truck reliever route.
From the intersection of 2nd Avenue West up to the turnoff for West Front Street, 2nd Street West will be closed one lane at a time to be resurfaced through the mill and overlay process.
Mill and overlay is a two-step process that involves removal of the existing asphalt through milling. Tack oil is then applied followed by a paving fabric that provides additional stability and helps prevents cracks from reflecting to the top surface. A surface layer of new asphalt is then paved over top.
Knife River is the contractor for this NDDOT project. In addition to road resurfacing, ADA compliant sidewalk ramps will be installed, and electrical work related to streetlights will be completed. Individuals can expect side streets to be closed to the north and south as the project progresses down 2nd Street West.
The final phase of the project, road striping, is scheduled for the second week of July, weather permitting.
Individuals are asked to follow the posted signs and to plan accordingly for delays due to construction.
For more information on this story, please contact Wayne Wiedrich, Operations Engineer, at 701.577.6368 or waynew@ci.williston.nd.us.