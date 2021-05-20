With Williston Basin International Airport seeing a resurgence in passengers, United Airlines announced that they will be returning to pre-COVID service by adding a third daily flight.
The pandemic hit the travel industry hard over the last year, with airports across the country struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels. At XWA, United Airlines reduced their daily flight services, moving to two daily flights in October 2020. Beginning July 1, United will return to three daily flights to Denver. Flights would depart at 6 a.m., 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., with arrivals at XWA at 2 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and midnight.
"That was absolutely fantastic news to hear from United," Airport Director Anthony Dudas told the Williston Herald. "They are obviously monitoring our market, and have seen that our flights have been incredibly full, and we're excited that they have been able to reintroduce that third flight. This will bring us back to the same levels of operations that United was operating at pre-COVID."
Dudas added that there was promising work being made in terms of bringing a third carrier to Williston as well. Mayor Howard Klug alluded to the addition of another carrier during the State of the City address on May 6, and Dudas said those conversations are continuing, and going in a positive direction. Dudas noted that XWA's passenger boardings have been steadily increasing over the last few months, reaching record levels for both XWA and the former Sloulin Field.
"The last two months specifically have been really remarkable, honestly, as far as the amount of aircraft we have flying today and the seats we have available," Dudas explained. "Flying out on United last month, we had over 91 percent load factor, which is the best we've ever had at ISN or XWA. It's really fantastic to see that people are beginning to travel again, and it's really wonderful to see that United has seen that and is able to adjust and add additional capacity to our market."
With the inclusion of this third United flight and the return of Delta Airlines service in June, Dudas said XWA is in a great position to provide much needed service to its passengers going into the summer travel season.
"The challenge over the last couple months has been that it's tough for people to get seats out of Williston because the flights were full." he said. "It's wonderful to see, but we also want to make sure that our community has that opportunity to travel, so this is really promising to get that additional service from United."
Looking forward, Dudas said XWA has some other projects in the work, giving recognition to two families that helped make XWA possible. Underneath the stairways in the terminal's main lobby, two memorials will be constructed for the Sloulin and Jensen families for their contributions.
"The Sloulin are really the family that made the initial airport possible at Sloulin Field. They donated much of that property, and the family was very engaged in aviation in the Western North Dakota Region, so we want to make sure to honor that contribution to our community and to our region," Dudas said. "Secondly, the Jensen family area major contributor to our land here at XWA. We had to procure some of their original homesteaded property to construct XWA, and we want to make sure that is commemorated as well."
Dudas said plans for the memorials are still in the works while he talks with the families, but that he hopes to have them ready for display in the next few months.