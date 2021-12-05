December 6, 2021 — On this day in 1966, UND defeated Parsons 42-24, in the Pecan Bowl, to win the conference championship. UND linebacker Roger Bonk earned the Associated Press Little All-American honor – UND’s first – and quarterback Corey Colehour received an honorable mention. Seven members of the team earned all-conference honors and five went on to play in the pros.
Defensive halfback Pete Pornish signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pornish was also a great basketball player, and it was Pete who had a great influence on his fellow player Phil Jackson, who later became legendary as coach of the Chicago Bulls. In his early days at UND, Jackson admits he loudly complained whenever the refs called a foul on him. Jackson said that lasted until about the fifth game, when Pornish told him to shut up and quit whining. He was hurting their game – a lesson Jackson never forgot.
Another basketball playing member of the football team was James C. Hester. In fact, UND inducted Hester into their Athletic Hall of Fame more for his basketball playing than his football performance. As far as football goes, Hester was a flanker during the 1966 season, which ended with an 8-2 record. Hester played a mere nine games for UND, yet it was football that proved to be his meal ticket. The New Orleans Saints drafted him, and he played three seasons for them as a tight end. Hester was then traded to the Chicago Bears, for whom he played one season.
Roger Bonk was the attention grabber in the Pecan Bowl – as we said at the top of the story, he was the one named Little All-American by the Associated Press. Bonk played both as a linebacker and as an offensive guard. Bonk was twice named to the All-NCC team and served as a tri-captain in 1966. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed him in 1967, and he played with them two years.
UND’s 1966 team is still the most prolific passing team in the college’s history, averaging more than 255 passing yards per game. That distinction can largely be attributed to Corey Colehour, some of whose passing records still stand today – including completions, yards and touchdowns.
After college, Colehour was picked up by the Atlanta Falcons as a seventh round draft pick. He played with the Falcons in ‘67 and ‘68 and then went on to play for the Edmonton Eskimos.
The fifth player to go pro was Errol Mann, who had the most illustrious career. As one of the for greatest kickers in UND history, he was quickly picked up by the Green Bay Packers. He also played for the Cleveland Indians, the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions.
“Dakota Datebook” is a radio series from Prairie Public in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from the North Dakota Humanities Council. See all the Dakota Datebooks at prairiepublic.org, subscribe to the “Dakota Datebook” podcast, or buy the Dakota Datebook book at shopprairiepublic.org.