On Friday before noon, two male toddlers were found wandering in a field alone, no parent or caregiver in sight around the 3200 block of 29th Street West.

Two community members saw the boys alone and called into the Williston Police Department. Officers arrived on scene and found the two toddlers playing outside with the individuals who called in the report at the corner of 29th Street West and 32nd Avenue West. The officer estimated the boys were both between the ages of two and three years old.



