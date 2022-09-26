On Friday before noon, two male toddlers were found wandering in a field alone, no parent or caregiver in sight around the 3200 block of 29th Street West.
Two community members saw the boys alone and called into the Williston Police Department. Officers arrived on scene and found the two toddlers playing outside with the individuals who called in the report at the corner of 29th Street West and 32nd Avenue West. The officer estimated the boys were both between the ages of two and three years old.
The officer reported that neither child was verbal enough to answer questions that could help locate their parents. One of the children was able to lead officers down to their grandmother’s apartment. The grandmother opened the door and was able to provide police officers with names of both boys and called their father.
Upon contacting the father, officers reported that the father stated he had been sleeping because he works overnight shift and that the children’s mother was at work. Officers report that the father admitted the children had zero supervision or care during the time they left the house.
The officer informed the father that the boys were being removed from his care and being placed in the care of social services due to the following reasons:
The children were wandering on a busy road during a high traffic hour
The father was unaware his children were missing until being contacted by law enforcement.
The children are too young to understand how roadways and traffic function and are unable to communicate.
The children were able to leave the apartment and wander.