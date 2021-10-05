Are you on the prowl for some cool cats and kittens? Then Tractor Supply has an upcoming event that's right for you.
ARRR Rescue and Retirement Ranch is hosting a cat adoption event on Saturday, Oct 9 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Williston. ARRR is a large animal sanctuary serving Williston and the surrounding areas, with a focus on cat rescue, shelter and adoption.
"ARRR's main prerogative is a rescue and retirement ranch for larger animals," explained Leah Heiney, a member of ARRR's Cat Crew. "We take on horses, goats, pigs, chickens, we take them all."
Heiney said that the shelter's abundance of cats have outgrown the facility's capacity, prompting them to host the adoption event. ARRR has already partnered with Tractor Supply, hosting a successful adoption event in September. Heiney said events like this let people meet their potentially new furry friends much better than just seeing a picture online.
"The biggest thing is to get those cats out there and available for people to meet." Heiney explained. "When you're looking for an animal, actually being able to pick that cat up and interact with them and love on them is such an instrumental process. At our last event, a gentleman was speaking with me and he saw a cat across the room, and within 20 minutes had decided to adopt this cat. He just had a connection with that animal, and you can't really get that when you're just looking at picture on Facebook or on a flyer."