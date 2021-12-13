The Spirit of Giving is in full swing in Williston, with a worthwhile organization getting a holiday boost from a local business.
This week, Thrivent Financial is hosting a food and hygiene drive at their Williston office, gathering donations for the Family Crisis Shelter. Thrivent is collecting anything from pantry goods to toiletries for the shelter, collecting donation until Friday, Dec 17. Financial Advisor Rachel Linn said that due to ongoing COVID concerns, Thrivent opted to host the food drive rather than the normal open house for the community. This way, she said, people are still welcome to stop in and say hello, while contributing to a good cause.
"One of Thrivent's main pillars is generosity and giving back," Linn said. "This time of year we've all slowed down a little workwise, so we're really able to just focus on the giving back part."
Perishable food items as well as toiletry and hygiene items such as diapers, wipes, toothpaste, feminine products, shampoo and conditioner are need for the shelter. Monetary donations and gift cards will also be accepted and used to purchase necessary items.
"Anything that people would like to give, we will take and make sure it gets into the hands of those that need it most." Linn said.
Community members can drop items off from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Thrivent office at 54 25th Street East, right behind Albertsons.Those who stop in will get some hot cocoa to take home and enjoy. Call the office at 701-572-7288 for more information.