Things To Do: Valentine's Day date nights in Williston

The LOVEliest holiday of the year is this weekend, and Williston has some great Valentine's Day happenings to take advantage of.
From date nights to last-minute shopping, here are a few things to check out this week!
Thursday, Feb 11:
Couples Trivia Night
Black Magic Harley-Davidson invites couples to take part in Couples Trivia from 6 to 8 p.m. at the dealership. Grab your partner and some friends to register your four-person team, and enjoy snacks and refreshments while you play! Prizes will be awarded for first place.
Call Londen at 701-572-1798 to register your team!
Saturday, Feb 13:
Valentine's Day Shopping Event
The Ebel Building Collaboration will be hosting a shopping event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2407 Second Ave W. Abele Apparel, The Pick and Patch, Boots & Bows ND and more will be on hand with some great items for your loved one. Enjoy free drinks and snacks and giveaway drawings!
Dear Valentine Floral Workshop
Take your date to Handy Andy's Nursery from 10 a.m. to noon and learn the ins and outs of putting together a bouquet. The project will be a modern mixed bouquet featuring premium red roses. Your registration fee includes a container credit, floral foam, and floral allotment. Additional flowers, greens and container upgrades will be available on the date of the event.