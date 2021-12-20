'They don’t know what our daughters went through'

Two investigations, no varsity season and it all centers around one coach.
Six parents of former Williston High School girls basketball players shared nearly identical stories that detailed an emotional roller coaster that has now spanned across two seasons.
These sources, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, allege that Rex Causey, the former girls basketball head coach, inflicted mental and emotional abuse on their daughters last season.
Upon learning of his return as head coach following an investigation, an appeal and another investigation, they said their daughters were the ones who made the decision on their own accord to not return.
They, the parents, said their daughters refused to play for Causey.
Earlier this month, Robert Conley, the Williston High School athletic director, said there wasn’t going to be a varsity girls basketball season this year.
He said this was a result of low numbers, and the numbers they did have were only enough to fill a freshmen and JV team.
Conley said there were reasons why players from last year didn’t return this year, though he couldn’t speak on specifics.
The Herald spoke with six sources.
The sources will be referred to as Parent 1, Parent 2, Parent 3, Parent 4, Parent 5 and Parent 6.
During the separate interviews that spanned across two weeks, the stories echoed a similar tale—this wasn’t about winning or losing, this wasn’t about being tough and growing a pair.
This was about their daughters and the abuse they claimed to endure while participating in the basketball program at Williston High School during the 2020-2021 season.
What Happened?
Parent 2 and Parent 3 said they started noticing a change in their daughter’s behavior early in the season, sometime in December 2020.
They said their daughter would come home miserable after every practice and every game, something that was unusual for their athlete.
“My daughter, she knows what’s acceptable and what’s not,” Parent 2 said.
But Parent 2 said her daughter felt like the team’s failures were her fault and by the end of the season she (the daughter) was uncomfortable around Causey.
“We all saw (what was happening),” Parent 2 said. “My daughter was not the same.”
The other parents told of similar situations regarding their daughters and how they were affected by Causey.
For example, one parent said their daughter needed to increase her anxiety medication during the season, while another parent said their daughter attended counseling.
Despite this, their daughters kept playing and they finished the season.
Who Are These Girls?
“I don’t even know what to do,” Parent 1 said. “They make us look like whiners…but why aren’t the girls playing? It’s not about playing time.”
The Herald decided not to name the players who walked away from basketball this season.
However, the Herald does want to note that the majority of last year’s varsity roster, with the exception of seniors who graduated, will not be returning this year.
Additionally, based on last year’s coverage, several of the players who did step away were regarded as team leaders last season whether it was in scoring, rebounding, etc.
Some of them are multi-sport athletes, and some of them were leaders on the other teams they played on.
A few of them also received WDA and NDHSAA state honors over the course of their high school careers across different sports.
As one parent said, the seniors who didn’t return, “gave up scholarships and opportunities” because of their coach.
Parent 1 said the girls took a stand, especially for the younger ones, and for that she’s proud.
Parent 6 said they want the public to know that their daughters aren’t quitters.
“We made (our daughter) finish the season,” Parent 6 said, as did the other parents who were interviewed. “A quitter would’ve quit halfway through…We made them finish it off.”
Parent 6 said the difference this year is that they, the parents, will not make their daughters go through the “emotional, mental and debilitating treatment” they did a year prior.
Parent 5 said their oldest daughter is “very mentally strong, but she came home just defeated for three, four months straight.”
“She worked hard (during the start of the season), then all of a sudden I saw her balloon deflate,” Parent 5 said. “(I’m) no expert but looking at my oldest daughter now compared to last season, that last season really did something to her.”
And Parent 5 said something that all the other parents emulated.
“I can’t allow her to be under control by someone who is like that…I care about my kid’s future way more than some game,” Parent 5 said. “Life is more important.”
What Was the Treatment?
It was confirmed by a document obtained by the Herald that former Superintendent Jeff Thake and former Human Resources Director Katie Makris investigated allegations made against Causey.
In fact, there was two investigations.
The first was conducted by Makris and was appealed by parents.
Thake conducted the second investigation and upheld the original determination that Causey did not violate any policy but needed to change his style and methods.
Some of the allegations that the parents mentioned to the Herald in their interviews were documented in the investigation.
For example, according to the document, parents and some players who were interviewed by Makris claimed that Causey would talk down to the players, make negative comments about the players to other parents and players, and would make them feel uncomfortable.
The sources interviewed by the Herald, who were interviewed before the Herald received the document, said these things did happen.
However, the parents claimed that there were several things that weren’t mentioned in the initial or second investigations. Those things weren’t even mentioned in the appeal process.
In general, several of the parents spoke out and said Causey was a narcissist.
Parent 2 said this was all a control game for him.
“He did everything he could to control the girls,” Parent 2 said.
Another parent said Causey was pinning parents against parents and players against players.
Causey did not respond to requests for comment, but in the investigation, there was no mention of this happening.
But again, several sources said the investigation left out many details including reports and concerns from other parents who wanted to be involved.
Those parents were never contacted by Makris or Thake for an interview, they said.
Thake and Makris are no longer employed through the district, and interim Superintendent Lori Olson could not be reached in time for comment on this.
To offer perspective, four of the six parents who spoke with the Herald were interviewed in the original investigation or during the appeal process.
Two of the parents were not, though they said they voiced concerns during the season and gave letters and emails detailing their experiences to Thake during the appeal process.
One parent said their daughter wrote a letter to Thake outlining her negative experiences and how she was made to feel uncomfortable in her own body.
That letter was never mentioned in the document detailing the investigations.
The parents also said that not all the daughters involved were interviewed and the ones who were felt rushed and weird about the whole thing.
“The investigation was very weird,” Parent 2 said. “(Makris) asked very odd questions.”
According to the document, when Causey was interviewed in the investigation, he denied several of the allegations, but admitted to saying some of what was alleged. Makris concluded that Causey was essentially taken out of context.
In the end, Causey claimed that there were miscommunications throughout the season and that he had an “up and down relationship” with his players, according to the document.
He also said in the document that he knew there were things he could work on but asserted that the parents waited until the end of the season to voice concerns to him.
Several of the sources who spoke with the Herald denied this assertion and said they did go to Causey and that he knew.
Parent 4 said Causey confronted them at the ARC and they got into an argument.
Parent 1 said they texted Causey asking to talk about concerns, but texts were left unanswered or brushed off.
Parent 2 said Parent 3 texted Causey asking to talk about concerns, but texts were left unanswered.
Parent 6 said the parents weren’t allowed to talk to him about players and that the players weren’t allowed to talk to their parents about concerns and instead could only talk to him and him alone.
“The misunderstanding was him thinking that he could tell children not to talk to their parents,” Parent 6 said. “When some parents did try to approach him, he just didn’t (want to deal with it). They were wrong and he was right.”
Parent 6 said Causey told parents before the season and at other times to just “trust the process.”
Again, Causey could not be reached to comment on this.
Other claims against Causey include him messaging the team excessively via their BAND app, him being over-bearing and demanding respect, and him saying that he was “breaking them down to build them back up.”
In the investigation, Causey said he doesn’t break down the players, but that it is a coaching strategy that is used at other places.
He stated, according to the document, “that at the varsity level, the players are coached tougher.”
Parent 5, who is a coach in Williston, recalled an incident when their daughter was pulled out of a game because of her attitude.
Parent 5 agreed with the decision to remove her, but what they didn’t agree with was what the coach said afterwards.
“The next day he told me I’m going to tear her down before I build her up,” Parent 5 said. “Now, I don’t agree with that because the game tears her down, losing 90-30 tears you down. It’s not your job to tear a kid down.”
What about not winning?
Parent 5 said the first red flag for them wasn’t even about their daughter, it was Causey’s behavior.
They said they were embarrassed by Causey because at an away freshmen game in Dickinson last season, Causey got a technical.
“He wasn’t even coaching, and he got a technical. Basically, he was a fan and he got a technical,” Parent 5 said. “That was my first red flag…I mean man, you’re representing Williston right now and already you got a technical.”
A video and other sources confirmed that Causey did receive the technical.
Parent 5 said after he got the technical, Causey proceeded to talk to them and their spouse and say that a player, who was touted as being one of the best players on the team, “ain’t shit.”
This allegation was mentioned in the investigation.
Causey denied it, according to the document.
In general, there were tons of questions as to what Causey’s philosophy was.
They said he wasn’t consistent with who he played or where the players were placed.
The starters always switched out, and they said he confused the players by saying one thing but then getting mad at them when they did what he told them to do.
“There were multiple games that they could have won,” Parent 5 said. “It fell on a coach not doing his job and not winning at the right things. You can lose every game and still win at the right things.”
Parent 5 said nearly every game started fine, but then it started snowballing (out of control) and instead of being a positive reinforcement, “the guy was negative and was just talking like he would talk to college boys.”
During the 2020-2021 season, the WHS girls varsity basketball team didn’t win a game out of the 21 games they played.
So, when asked if their daughters quit because of the losing season, they said no.
Parent 5 said they had the ability to win, they just didn’t get led the right way.
Parent 4 said “absolutely not.” They went on to say how they teach their daughter to stick with something no matter how tough, and that they are more than familiar with losing games.
Parent 4 said this wasn’t about winning or losing.
Parent 2 and Parent 3 said they knew and their daughter knew that she wasn’t going to have a winning season her junior and senior years and that she was prepared for that.
They said it never stopped her from competing.
“I wouldn’t let my kids, and I know there’s a couple other girls who are the same, but I would never let my kid quit because of a losing season. What does that teach them in life?” Parent 5 said. “I feel like I’m losing every day in life. It’s not about winning and losing, it’s about how you get through the losing.”
The parents said losing had nothing to do with the decision to walk away, and they said it also wasn’t because Causey was too tough on them because they said their daughters were familiar with the stressors of the game.
They also said they were tough on their daughters themselves.
Parent 3 even said they knew that the girls were inexperienced and young, and numbers last year were already low to begin with.
But their daughters kept playing.
Parent 5 said they have high expectations for their children, and they said other parents, including the ones who spoke with the Herald, are the same way.
“A lot of the kids who quit, they got parents who are pretty hard on them,” Parent 5 said.
So quitting, they said, was never an option.
They said this was all about their mental health.
“I’m sorry, but my kid’s mental well-being is more than a sport,” Parent 5 said. “And I won’t let them around someone who is that way.”
In the End.
Parent 2 and Parent 3 said one of the most difficult things about the situation was that they were trying to prove mental and emotional abuse as opposed to physical abuse.
They said in certain situations it would be easier to prove physical abuse because there’s a bruise that you can take a picture of.
That’s not the case with emotional and mental abuse.
“Emotional and mental abuse is on the inside,” Parent 2 said. “How can you prove that?”
The sources who were interviewed said they went through the proper channels and did what they were told they were supposed to do, but they said nothing changed.
They used words like disappointing, frustrating and discouraged when they talked about the investigations and the process of reporting their concerns.
Several parents said they felt this was “swept under the rug,” that their daughters were just dismissed, and one other parent said they were left with “the trash.”
And when they were asked about how the community is responding to the situation, calling their daughters names and saying that they are nothing but quitters, they said that people don’t realize how their girls were being treated.
“They don’t know what our daughters went through,” Parent 6 said.
Note: Lori Olson called back on Dec. 16, but had to leave a voicemail. She will be contacted again on Dec. 20. Causey did not respond to a final follow-up email asking to comment, after saying that he would meet for an in-person interview in an email sent first on Dec. 9 and again on Dec. 14.