If you were outside on Thursday, you may have seen an out-of-the-ordinary sight in the sky - something right out of a history book. The Williston Herald was invited onboard the V.I.P. flight of "Miss Mitchell", a B-25 flown in by the Commemorative Air Force - Minnesota Wing for the XWA air show. Seeing Williston from a birds-eye view alongside Williston Mayor Howard Klug was a phenomenal experience, and others will get to experience this at the weekend's airshow event. 

Learning about the aircraft's history was a highlight of the day, and we did more research through the B-25 History Project's website. The B-25J-20-NC SN 44-29869, now flying as "Miss Mitchell," was originally delivered to Palm Springs, California in 1944 for her first assignment. The aircraft was originally used for proficiency flying and crew training and remained in Palm Springs until the end of WWII. The Williston Herald was able to experience some cool "living history" as the pilot of the V.I.P. flight was giving his co-pilot some tips while in-air and through landing. It makes you wonder if some of those same tips and phrases were used in those same seats back during her early days of flight.



