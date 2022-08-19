If you were outside on Thursday, you may have seen an out-of-the-ordinary sight in the sky - something right out of a history book. The Williston Herald was invited onboard the V.I.P. flight of "Miss Mitchell", a B-25 flown in by the Commemorative Air Force - Minnesota Wing for the XWA air show. Seeing Williston from a birds-eye view alongside Williston Mayor Howard Klug was a phenomenal experience, and others will get to experience this at the weekend's airshow event.
Learning about the aircraft's history was a highlight of the day, and we did more research through the B-25 History Project's website. The B-25J-20-NC SN 44-29869, now flying as "Miss Mitchell," was originally delivered to Palm Springs, California in 1944 for her first assignment. The aircraft was originally used for proficiency flying and crew training and remained in Palm Springs until the end of WWII. The Williston Herald was able to experience some cool "living history" as the pilot of the V.I.P. flight was giving his co-pilot some tips while in-air and through landing. It makes you wonder if some of those same tips and phrases were used in those same seats back during her early days of flight.
After the war, the aircraft was stored at a few different military bases. In early 1952, she was modified and redesignated as a TB-25K, used for training radar intercept crews in airborne radar systems. After being transferred and stored a few more times, she was sold to Aviation Rental Service in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1958. At this time, her civil registration was reserved of N3160G. She changed owners a few times before being purchased by the Commemorative Air Force wing in Harlingen, Texas.
In September of 1978, the aircraft was assigned to the Minnesota Wing for restoration. She was restored during a twelve-year period to honor a B-25J that served with the 310th Bomb Group, 380th Bomb Squadron during 1944-1945 in the Mediterranean.
One of the neatest facts that the Williston Herald learned during the V.I.P. tour had to be that during the restoration, the nose art was painted by the same man, Ray Kowalic, who painted the same nose art on the original "Miss Mitchell."
In May of 1991, the aircraft's registration was changed to its current N27493. Her first flight after restoration was on April 18, 1992, which was also the 50th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid. In 1994, the turret and tail guns were re-installed.
Looking onto Williston, donned in a flight suit and wearing a headset, I can say was a truly outstanding experience. If you didn't get a chance to see it for yourself at this weekend's airshow, check it out at www.cafmn.org.