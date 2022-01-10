1 Million Cups Williston featured the owners of The Vault Yoga Studio and Coyote Pups Learning Den this month, hosted by Caffeinated located in the Badlands Town Center.
One Million Cups is a national program designed to educate, engage, and connect entrepreneurs. Held every month, the 1 Million Cups event allows entrepreneurs to highlight their business or present business ideas to the local community and learn how those around them can support their business in it’s growth.
Kari Donner, owner of The Vault Yoga Studio, was the first presenter at the January meeting. Donner launched her startup in the former VA Clinic in Downtown Williston. The space was former home to a bank and longtime Williston clothing store, Joseph’s. Donner converted the space that was once the bank’s vault and fur storage into the current yoga studio, where it derived its name.
“This area, the vault, is where all of the fur coats were held. When we came into this space there was racking everywhere, there were still letters with the people’s initials of where the coats hung, so we had to tear all of that out,” explained Donner. “We put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this.”
Donner started her yoga journey five years at Exhale Yoga. She decided she wanted to become a teacher and taught at Exhale before opening her own hot yoga studio in in September of 2021. She said what started as a personal yoga studio for herself and her friends blossomed into a business featuring yoga classes, sound baths and a boutique with crystals and alchemy crystal singing bowls for sale.
Meanwhile, Kenzi Brown, a Williston High School teacher, talked about how she started and grew a childcare business in Williston. Coyote Pups Learning Center has three locations and is looking to expand into a centralized location, if they can find the proper space.
Brown said she fell in love with Williston and the school district, and seeing the urgent need for daycare for their own children, decided to embark on the journey to open one of their own. Coyote Pups first location opened in August of 2020.
“It really started out as a very small center, and just grew into this wonderful place that we’re able to provide more and more spots every year,” Brown said.
Coyote Pups has locations at LifeChurch on 26th Street West, near the pumpkin patch in partnership with Prizm Dance Company, and on 24th Street in Williston.
One Million Cups presentations are live streamed and available on the 1 Million Cups Williston Facebook page.