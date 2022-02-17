Students from the ASB Innovation Academy took on the role of teacher this week, sharing science lessons with second graders from Lewis and Clark Elementary.
The Innovation seventh graders spent about four days putting together different lesson plans for their visitors, mostly incorporating science and geography. The students were assigned to various stations, where their Innovation counterparts taught them the science of volcanoes, built sensory boxes, erosion tables, learned mapmaking and more. Innovation Academy Language Arts instructor Reo Boston said the idea behind the exercise came from research that shows that teaching something is helpful to one learning better themselves. Boston said it also gives the seventh graders a chance to connect with students from other schools and with the community.
Innovation students gave their first lessons on Tuesday to the second graders, then took time to re-evaluate and fine tune their lessons for the next group of students, who stopped by the school on Thursday. Boston said it gave the students an opportunity to look at their lessons and see what did and didn’t work, and what might need to be added.
“One of the things that we try to do at the Innovation Academy is this idea of designed thinking,” Boston said. “So, taking an idea and creating something basically from nothing. Prototyping, taking that prototyping and tweaking it, making alterations to it to create something that is the best product that that can create. We do that as teachers a lot, we take a lesson, we teach it, and after we teach it we reflect on it to see what went wrong, what went right and what we can tweak.”