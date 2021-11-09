The Salvation Army is digging in for another challenging season of need, due to the new struggles caused by the ongoing pandemic.
Thousands of people continue to struggle with the impacts of pandemic poverty. With just 50 days until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Williston is calling on everyone to help individuals and families overcome the threat of eviction amid the holiday season.
Red Kettles will launch throughout the city starting November 19, with bell ringers set up at various locations around Williston.
Social services organizations like The Salvation Army have worked continuously to provide help since the pandemic started, but the organization said needs are increasing again this holiday season. Families are facing eviction as moratoriums end, as well as new pandemic-related challenges such as food shortages, inflation, and increased energy costs.
The Williston service center estimates it will need $250,000 this Christmas season to provide help to those in need and to keep families in their homes.
“With the resurgence of COVID-19, The Salvation Army of Williston anticipates requests for service to increase by 25 percent this holiday season,” said Captain Rachel Irvine from The Salvation Army. “With the public’s generosity, The Salvation Army will continue to provide help and hope to 500 individuals and families in need.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Salvation Army of Williston has provided 1,500 meals, 2,400 food boxes, and 50 nights of shelter. Now more than ever, Irvine said, The Salvation Army needs everyone’s help.
The following options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need:
•Make a safe and secure donation at your nearest Red Kettle starting November 19. Contactless options are available at any kettle, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal or a QR code scan
•Enlist in Love's Army with a sustaining gift of $25 per month at https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/Williston
•Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," then specifying the amount
•Give any amount by texting "KETTLES" to 51555
•Provide new toys and clothing through The Salvation Army Angel Tree for local children of families in need
•Visit https://www.registertoring.com/ to volunteer at a Red Kettle or help distribute gifts to children in need.
Every donation helps give hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. Visit SalvationArmyUSA.org to donate or learn more about how you can help this year.
If you need services or know someone in need, then visit SalvationArmyUSA.org to find a location near you.