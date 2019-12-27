The impending new year always makes people look back at the previous 12 months, and we at the Williston Herald are no exception. Here is a look at some of the most-read stories of 2019.
Published in the Sunday, Dec. 1, edition of the Herald, reporter Renée Jean looked at geological problems facing two oil and gas companies located along County Road 9. A seam mined by the long-defunct Williston Coal & Ice Company appears to be collapsing, causing potentially dangerous sinkholes. A federal program is paying for the work to repair and prevent sinkholes, but Congressional authorization for the program runs out in 2021, leaving its long-term future in question.
On May 7, 57-year-old Jay LePage died in a Minot hospital, days after an altercation outside The Shop Bar left him unconscious on downtown Williston sidewalk. About a month later, Justin Crites was charged with manslaughter in connection with LePage’s death. Police and prosecutors said Crites punched LePage, knocking him to the ground and causing a skull fracture. Crites is scheduled to go on trial on the charge Feb. 3.
In March, Corey Gardner was arrested and charged with a class B felony count of child abuse. She is accused of causing serious injuries to a 2-month-old child who she was caring for. Gardner is scheduled to go on trial in May.
No. 7: $1 million bond for parents accused of child abuse after 1-month-old baby dies
In April, a married couple was arrested after their newborn son died in their hotel room in Williston. Tank McMillin and Hannah McMillin were each charged with one class A felony count of child abuse. In July, Hannah McMillin’s charge was upgraded to a class AA felony count of murder. Hannah McMillin is scheduled to have a trial on her charge in June, while Tank McMillon’s trial is set for July.
Police say that on the evening of July 29, an argument between neighbors turned deadly. Steven Charles Rademacher was arrested hours after a man was run over and killed in a yard on Seventh Street West in Williston. He was charged with a class AA felony count of murder. In court records, investigators wrote that Rademacher and a group of neighbors argued, then Rademacher got in his pickup, passed the group, and when someone yelled at him to slow down, he returned and drove toward the group. In addition to the murder charge, police also filed two attempted murder and three terrorizing charges against Rademacher, who is scheduled to go on trial in March.