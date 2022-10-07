The Hall Sisters

The Hall Sisters, an up-and-coming act in the country pop genre, are coming to town on Monday, Oct. 10. The Williston Concert Association is bringing a series of concerts to the Bakken Elementary Auditorium to keep the region entertained from now until May. 

The Hall Sisters have released several CDs over the last few years and have performed in notable venues such as The Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, and the Country Music Hall of Fame. People describe their music as a combination of earthy vibes, soulful harmonies, and high-energy country-pop tempos. 



