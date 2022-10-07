The Hall Sisters, an up-and-coming act in the country pop genre, are coming to town on Monday, Oct. 10. The Williston Concert Association is bringing a series of concerts to the Bakken Elementary Auditorium to keep the region entertained from now until May.
The Hall Sisters have released several CDs over the last few years and have performed in notable venues such as The Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, and the Country Music Hall of Fame. People describe their music as a combination of earthy vibes, soulful harmonies, and high-energy country-pop tempos.
Other upcoming shows include:
Tuesday, Oct. 25 - Empire Wild
Tuesday, Jan. 24 - Travis Anderson Trio
Friday, March 24 - Forever Simon and Garfunkel
Monday, May 1 - Beginnings
Adult season tickets can be purchased for $60 each, students season tickets for $30 each, or a family season tickets for $150. Checks can be mailed to the Williston Concert Association at P.O. Box 4322, Williston, ND 58802-4322.
There are also patron opportunities which include benefits such as providing funding for student outreach programs, providing funds for bigger concerts in the future and insuring financial stability for the Association.
Williston Concert patron levels include:
Accelerando - $100; 1 season ticket and name recognition display
Crescendo - $200; 2 season tickets and name recognition display
Sostenuto - $500; 4 season tickets and name recognition display
Grandioso - $1,000; 6 season tickets and name recognition display