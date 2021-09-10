Two Williston High School teachers showed their appreciation for the firefighters of 9/11 with a special tribute.
Brittany Landro and Megan Wold wanted to find a way to honor the 20th anniversary of 9-11 and the lives of the firefighters that were lost. Landro saw a Facebook post showing a firefighter in full gear climbing a stair stepper in honor of the firefighters that climbed the 110 stories of the World Trade Center to rescue those inside, and was inspired to do a similar challenge of her own.
"I thought 'that's a really cool idea, but I hate the stair stepper so let's use actual stairs,'" Landro told the Williston Herald. "We just wanted to hopefully inspire other people or to bring recognition to those firefighters that lost their lives on 9-11."
Landro and Wold did the math to figure out how many steps they'd need to climb to match the 110 story flight that the firefighters took. After figuring out the number, the pair walked up and down the high school's three flights of stairs more than 40 times.
"We were huffing and puffing by the end of it," Landro joked.
Before making their climb, Landro and Wold each wrote the number 343 on their hands, in honor of the 343 firefighters that were lost. Additionally, the two also wrote down names of firemen who lost their lives from Battalion 9 and Engine 40. They began their climb by praying and saying each of the fireman's names out loud and praying for their families.
"We climbed nearly in silence the whole time, and it was really kind of a somber experience," Landro said. "It was really humbling, because as hard as it was for us, we couldn't imagine having to do it with those other factors like a carrying a hundred pounds of gear, people pushing past you and the smoke and the heat."
Wold and Landro said they believe teaching their students the significance of 9-11 and the impact it had on our country, as well as recognizing those who lost their lives that day is important for helping today's generation understand how far the nation has come since the attack.
"They weren't around to understand the impact that this had on our generation," Wold said. "So we have to explain to them not only what this act of terrorism was, but the fight that's still going on today here and around the world to make sure it doesn't happen again."
"This is our way of showing them that the people that died that day did not die for nothing," Landro said. "It meant something, and it still means something and it's still important and those people need to be recognized and remembered."