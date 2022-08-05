Sun Country adding seasonal flights to Phoenix

Sun Country is adding a flight.

 Provided

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Williston city officials have received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to add new low-cost flights to Phoenix, Arizona in the Fall of 2023.

Sun Country Airlines is expected to offer two seasonal round trips per week from Williston Basin International Airport (XWA) to Phoenix. The actual dates have yet to be determined.



Tags

Load comments