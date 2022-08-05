Sun Country adding seasonal flights to Phoenix

Williston city officials have received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to add new low-cost flights to Phoenix, Arizona in the Fall of 2023.
Sun Country Airlines is expected to offer two seasonal round trips per week from Williston Basin International Airport (XWA) to Phoenix. The actual dates have yet to be determined.
Sun Country initially entered the Williston market in September of 2021, offering seasonal roundtrip flights to Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas flights will return in September of 2022.
“The City of Williston has been working for many years to enhance air service to the Williston region,” said Williston Airport Director Anthony Dudas. “Since XWA commenced operations in 2019, we've been able to attract low cost, direct air service to Las Vegas with Sun Country Airlines while maintaining and growing existing air service.”
Williston Mayor Howard Klug was excited to help announce the new flight.
“Once again, if you build it, they will come,” he said.
XWA celebrated its grand opening in October of 2019, three years after construction began on the expansive project.
“It’s been proven that we are working diligently to get low-cost carriers into XWA and we will continue to work on transportation solutions for our community,” Klug added.
The $500,000 grant was made available through the Small Community Air Services Development Program (SCASDP) funded through the annual appropriations legislation and will help secure the twice-weekly air service to Phoenix, Arizona.
The new flight will provide improved access to affordable air travel to the region’s leisure and business fliers.
“We are ecstatic to be awarded a $500,000 small community air service development grant to help secure twice-weekly air service to Phoenix, AZ,” Dudas said. “Great air service is critical to our region's quality of life and ability to attract and retain workforce. Now that this grant is in place, we'll be working with Sun Country Airlines to solidify future air service announcements at XWA.”