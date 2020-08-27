The City of Williston has provided the following progress updates regarding ongoing summer construction projects throughout the city.
18th Street
Work on 18th Street is nearing completion with Knife River adjusting remaining gate valves and manholes by raising them with concrete diamonds to be flush with the street. Road striping is scheduled for next week and will take place under traffic. Once complete, 18th Street will be fully open. Ancillary landscaping work will continue over the coming weeks.
16th Avenue West & 26th Street
The entirety of the 16th Avenue West and 26th Street intersection is now open to traffic.
Currently, traffic cones will remain on site until road striping can occur. A minimum 14-day waiting period is required prior to painting on new road surfaces. Ancillary work including landscaping, lighting, and footpath construction will continue over the coming weeks.
The intersection will operate as a 3-way stop until the 16th Avenue extension is complete. All curb and gutter exist for the 16th Avenue extension through the Sloulin Field Redevelopment area and the road is being graded for pavement.
42nd Street
BEK Consulting is continuing work on the 42nd Street sewer at 16th Avenue working west toward 32nd Avenue West. Once this is complete, BEK will drop back and begin the water line.
Fourth Avenue West
The areas of Fourth Street, Broadway, and Fourth Avenue between Second and Fourth Streets are nearing completion with one top layer of asphalt, to be laid by Teraflex, remaining.
The water line is currently installed, and sewer line work is underway at Fifth Street. Once complete, work will continue north of Fourth Avenue and west through Sixth Street up to Seventh Street. With water and sewer lines in place, surface street reconstruction will begin.
In addition, the milling of asphalt off on Sixth Street between Third Avenue West and Fifth Avenue West will begin this Saturday, Aug. 29.
East Broadway & Seventh Avenue East
The area of East Broadway and Seventh Avenue East is now striped and fully open to traffic with road signs installed.
34th Street
Spearfish has finished its work on the 34th Street storm sewer. Gravel will be placed starting next week.
To view ongoing construction areas throughout the City of Williston, please visit the 2020 Construction Map at: https://bit.ly/Construction2020. For future updates, follow the City of Williston on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
For more information, please visit www.cityofwilliston.com, call 701.577.8100, or stop by 22 East Broadway, Williston, ND