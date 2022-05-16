The Williston Community Library’s Summer Reading Program is getting ready to make a splash in the coming weeks.
This year’s theme is “An Ocean of Possibilities,” and the fan-favorite event kicks off with the Splash Into Summer Reading Bash on June 2. Taking place at the Library and next door at Davidson Park, the public is invited to stop by from 4 to 6 p.m. and enjoy ice cream, games, the Splash Pad, and even a dunk tank with Children’s Librarian and Mobile Library Coordinator Morgan Keyser and Tori Lee volunteering to take the plunge.
The following Tuesday begins the Summer Reading Program, with ocean-themed activities from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Each Wednesday at 10 a.m., Keyser will be hosting a family storytime with activities as well.
Those who aren’t able to make it to the library need not worry, Keyser said the library will have around 200 activity kits available for individuals to take home. To make sure there’s something for everyone, Keyser said there will also be teen and adult activities throughout the summer. Origami, wind-chime building and mixing up slime are just a few of the things the older patrons can take part in. All activities and programs are free to the public. Sign Up for the Summer Reading Program begins on May 31.