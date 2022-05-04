St. Joe's Elementary students got some hands-on learning of how the financial industry works, thanks to a visit to American State Bank and Trust Company.
Samantha Mendis brought her second grade class to the bank on Monday and got a behind-the-scenes peek of how banking works. Mendis said the class recently wrapped up their unit on money and math, and the trip is something she does yearly to go along with the lesson. The nineteen students toured the cashier stations, vault, coin returns and more to get a feel for how a bank operates.
Sarah Kemmet with American State Bank and Trust helped conduct the tour, showing the students around the various stations, and taking time to show them the difference between American currencies and foreign currencies.
"They learn how the cashiers work, how does money work, savings and the different departments." Medis said. "They get to see it all happening and learn about it in a real sense."
Mendis said seeing it firsthand gives the students a more concrete understanding of the topics they learn in class, which helps them better apply it. Mendis added that the students use play money in class to learn how to save, pay bills and other important financial lessons.
