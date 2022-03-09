Williston Middle School students got the chance to chat with an illustrator with Williston roots about her newest project.
WMS students have been reading a novel together during quarter three, said Mary Catherine Anderson, the school librarian, and were able to spend some time talking with the author and illustrator, Lorraine Hawley and Jocie Suess Salveson. Salveson is a Williston native currently residing in Japan, while Hawley calls Arizona her home. The two collaborated on the novel The Curious World of Dandy-Lion, which WMS students were able to get special copies of to read.
With support from the principal, Anderson was able to get copies of the book for every student and teacher at the school, so everyone could read the book together. Not only did the students read together every week at school, but Anderson recruited help from parents and community members to film themselves reading chapters from the book for students to watch. Salveson and Hawley both visited WMS virtually on March 8, discussing their book and answering questions from the students.
“I love the interactivity that Lorraine and Jocie had with the students,” Anderson said. “Those two have been so good to work with. Every single thing that I’ve asked them to do for our kids, they’ve done it. They’ve definitely gone above and beyond every single step of the way.”
The pair spoke about their collaboration, and what inspired them each as author and illustrator. Anderson said she was excited to have Salveson take part in order to highlight the art as much as the writing. Many students have an artistic interest, she said, and it is good for them to see a local artist who is successful. Anderson said Salveson and Hawley have done several elementary school tours for The Curious World of Dandy-Lion, but the WMS was their first middle school visit.
You can find The Curious World of Dandy-Lion online at amazon.com and other online retailers.