The Great Northwest Education Cooperative in partnership with North Dakota CTE brought in some special guests to share some expertise on STEM careers and activities with local eighth graders.
The STEM Day event was held at the Williston ARC, where students visited eight different stations for 35-minutes sessions on electricity, water treatment, engineering and more. Each station had presenters who gave information on their topic, as well as some hands-on activities for the students to take part in. The sessions were hosted by Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative, AE2S, The Williston Community Library, Williston State College, University of North Dakota, Creedence Energy Services, North Dakota State University and Oasis Petroleum.
Students learned how electricity works from MWEC, got a crash course in the life of a Water Engineer from AE2S, and how to operate pump jacks with Oasis, among other activities. Organizers said the sessions are garnered to not only showcase the science, but show how that science can become a career.
“We really try to hit the junior high age to try to get kids thinking about what they want to do when they get older and before they get to high school,” explained event co-coordinator Melissa Meyer, career advisor with GNWEC. “Maybe they might find an interest in this and take heavy science classes or heavy IT classes. Just getting them thinking a little bit more about classes to take when they get to high school and beyond.”
Meyer said the STEM Day also gives the students a look at career opportunities they may not have considered before. The event was made possible by a grant from the North Dakota CTE program.