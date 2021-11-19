Students at Williston High School got the chance to explore their future career paths at the school’s Career Expo on Friday.
More than 60 exhibitors filled the school’s gym on Friday, Nov 19 for the expo, which held multiple sessions throughout the day. Students from grades 9 through 12 signed up for the sessions, choosing careers they are interested in, with exhibitors representing careers in nearly every field, including military, trades and industry, retail, health and human services and energy.
The students were each given a “passport,” which they would get stamped as they spent time at each booth. Many of of the booths were interactive and featured some sort of activity to give the students a better feel for the career they were looking at.
Haley Jeannotte, career development counselor at WHS, said the expo was a way for students to see the varied careers that are available to them, and to get an idea of what those careers involve.
"I think it's really important for them to understand what's out there," Jeannotte said. "Growing up, I think you see what your parents do, you see what your friends' parents do, and you don't really understand all of opportunities. So we really just want students to find out what's out there and explore their options so they can start preparing for their life after high school."
Along with the more than 600 WHS students signed up, the Career Expo was also visited by students from Divide County and Ray.