Students at Williston High School got a chance to learn how Wall Street works, with one earning a heavy prize.
Aaron Muzzy, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial started the Student Investment Club at WHS as part of his Leadership Williston Community Project. The Club gives students the opportunity to learn how the stock market works, and take a crack at investing on their own, albeit with simulated money.
“Student Investment Club is a way to teach kids about the principles of investing,” Muzzy said. “This is how I got started in the business, when I was in high school at age 16, I joined a student investment club and from there I took interest in investing and now I’m trying to give back to the students and teach them the same things. What they learn now is going to set them up great down the line.”
Muzzy held a stock simulation competition within the Club, with around 14 students participating. Students were tasked with investing in stocks of their choice to see who would retain the most money at the end of the competition. Tegan Rehak was the big winner, earning the distinction of being the first name on the Student Investment Club trophy, hand-created by Marquis Metal Works.
“I really had never thought about investment club or stocks in general, but I ended up really liking it,” Graham said. “It was cool to see the different ways the market fluctuates throughout the year and things that cause that.”
Graham said she plans to continue with the Investment Club, and would like to start investing some real money into the market to see how she does.
“I feel like that could be a little more scary, but I think it’d be cool if I could learn how to do it and have money saved up for the future.” Graham said.
Muzzy said the Student Investment Club would start up again on March 25 and is held every Friday. Students who are interested can contact Muzzy at 701-577-4697 or speak with Kenzi Brown or Stuart Schneider at Williston High School.