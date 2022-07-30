Not too long ago, I was invited to come and speak to the Leadership Williston group about newspapers. The topic I landed on, which I think timely and relevant to readers in both Sidney and Williston, is the expanding newspaper deserts in our nation.
Two hundred U.S. counties no longer have a local newspaper at all.
That means there’s no one dedicated to following up on local city, county, or school board meetings, asking about dollars or decisions. There’s no one dedicated to reviewing arrest reports, to write about significant crimes happening in those neighborhoods, or ask pesky questions about particular arrests. There’s also no one dedicated to taking pictures of new arrivals to those communities, introducing the people who will fill important and trusted roles.
Of the 8,000 or so newspapers left in the nation, many are now owned by a hedge fund or other corporate entity who is more responsible to shareholders than to community stakeholders. Yet the decisions by those newspapers will have a direct impact on the health and vitality of those communities.
Williston and Sidney Herald are both owned by Wick Communications, which is one of few remaining family-owned media companies left. I know that our CEO Francis Wick cares deeply about the quality and future of journalism in all the communities his newspapers serve. But his family has an especially rich history in the MonDak region, and I know from things he has said that the future of these communities and their newspapers has special significance for him.
To continue our mission of tying the community together, we know it’s imperative we adapt to the digital age. And that’s something we are working on, even amid a hiring crunch that is affecting not just us, but every business sector in northwestern North Dakota.
I am often reminded, when I talk about the state of newspapers today, of a survey I saw a decade or so ago that showed strong newspapers often have strong communities behind them. I don’t think that should be too surprising. Strong communities have people who care about what is going on, and people who care about what is going on tend to subscribe to their newspaper. They want to know what the problems are so they can take a hand in the solutions.
We, too, want to be part of the solutions. But we need your help to do this. We need your news tips, we need your subscriptions, and yes, we need your advertising as well, so we can keep building that local bridge between the business community and the people who live and work here. I hope, if you are reading this, that you are one of those community members who cares about the future of your community, whether that’s Williston or Sidney, and that you will consider doing any one of these things to help us keep the conversations about the community’s health and wellbeing moving forward, into the next century.