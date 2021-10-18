The next community BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen screening event is scheduled for Monday, October 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This free walk-in testing event is open to the public, aged 18+, that are asymptomatic (showing no signs and symptoms of COVID-19) and will be held in the former Sloulin Airport hangar at 408 Airport Road.
If you are showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your primary care physician.
Individuals wishing to access the testing site can enter from 42nd Street West and turn on 6th Avenue West or can approach the hangar from 38th Street West. Posted signage will provide additional guidance.
Upon arrival, individuals will park and exit their vehicles and will enter the hangar through the marked west door and proceed through the testing process. A mask is required to enter.
Tests will be self-administered with the assistance of City of Williston and Williams County staff. Results will be sent in approximately 15 minutes via text message.
Individuals are strongly encouraged to pre-register.
Regular weekly testing for COVID is also available at Williston State College in the Art Wood Building every Monday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. For questions regarding the testing, please contact Upper Missouri Health at 701-774-6400.