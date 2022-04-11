The Midwest is bracing for what experts are saying could be a “historically significant” blizzard, with some areas predicted to get as much as 30 inches of snow.
“If you have not yet prepared for this storm, NOW is the time,” The Bismarck National Weather Service said. “This has the potential to be a historic storm that could flirt with records in some areas depending on the evolution. Areas most heavily impacted will likely see extreme disruptions to daily life and life threatening conditions if stranded. Travel will become very difficult, if not impossible. If you have travel plans, please strongly consider changing those plans or cancelling. This will not be a storm to take lightly.”
Williams County Emergency Management Director Mike Smith echoed those sentiments, urging residents to avoid any unnecessary travel, as it could not only put themselves in danger, but endanger emergency staff who have to travel to give assistance.
“Once the storms starts, we want to reiterate the fact that we are discouraging travel as much as possible. Only for emergency purposes.” Smith said. “If it gets to a point where we’re down to zero visibility, even the emergency responders will be hampered to respond to emergencies, let alone non-emergency situations. Right now is the time to be prepared.”
Smith said City and County staff are already preparing for the worst.
“All of the emergency services are upping their staff for the storm,” Smith said. “We’ve got plans together to make sure that we can get to the essential emergency responders in case they get stuck at their homes.”
Heavy snowfall has the potential cause power outages, and Smith said residents should be mindful and prepared for that possibility. Some things that should be strongly avoided in a power outage, he said, are running generators or burning charcoal grills indoors. While doing so may keep you warm, it can also cause carbon monoxide poisoning and lead to fires.
Smith advised that if you must travel, make sure that you have warm clothes, plenty of gas and an emergency kit.
Smith said residents should stay informed by keeping up with the Williams County and City of Williston social media pages, which he said should be updated as the storm progresses and new information becomes available.
“We’ll be very vigilant of what’s going on and try to keep everybody as informed as possible.” He said. “We’ll be operating in Emergency Mode, but if you get out there and get stuck on the road in a snowdrift, it could be awhile before somebody can come get you.”
