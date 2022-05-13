Mayor Howard Klug’s State of the City Address showcased Williston’s progress over the last year, as well as highlighting some of the exciting developments coming in the City’s future.
Klug took the audience on a virtual “tour of Williston,” showing off some of the area’s latest facilities, including the city’s new animal control facility, Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center and the upcoming National Guard facility. The Guard will be moving into the Gene Emery Public Works building temporarily while a new facility is constructed near the High School. Focusing on Downtown Williston, Klug said Williston’s STAR Fund allocated hundreds of thousands of dollars to help rejuvenate the area, be it with storefront remodels, Renaissance Zones or facade improvements.
Along with Downtown, Klug said Williston is committed to making improvements to areas such as the Harvest Hills Plaza, Badlands Town Center, and the area around Menard’s.
“There’s a lot of good things happening in those areas too.” Klug said.
Klug touched on the importance of childcare in Williston, noting the partnerships between the City, Light of Christ Church, CHI St. Alexius Health Williston, Williston State College and the STAR Fund to bring additional daycare facilities to the region.
Taking to the skies, Klug also touched on the recent announcement that $450,000 in STAR Fund incentives would be used to create a drone park and training grounds for the ASCENT Unmanned Aeronautical Training Academy at TrainND Northwest, as well as a study to determine what opportunities are available for UAS in the region. Williston and the surrounding areas are poised to be a major player in the world of Unmanned Aerial Systems, with much of the focus on Williston and Western North Dakota.
“I think we’ve been pretty successful over an interesting time here in the City of Williston.” Klug said.
Klug was joined by City Administrator David Tuan, Finance Director Hercules Cummings and City Commissioner Brad Bekkedahl. Tuan said the City has a strong appetite and eagerness for progress, and is always looking forward. Tuan said the City’s growth means more opportunities, which in turn creates a better community for Williston’s residents.
“For the past six years I’ve had the privilege of working for a very visionary board of commissioners, and the distinct honor of working with probably the most professional team of department leaders and city staff that a city could hope for.” Tuan said. “It gives me a great sense of pride to look back and see over the last decade just how far we’ve come.”
Cummings went over the last year’s finances, sharing how the City creates and works through a budget, as well as going over the details of the City’s latest budget. Cummings said Williston is taking large steps into the future, becoming the first city in North Dakota and one of three in the country to accept cryptocurrency for utility payments.
“It’s always been a goal of mine in Williston to not just have us first in the state, but we can be positioned to have an industry lead and be at the front of emerging technology and be the example for other cities,” he said.
Cummings added that within the next month or so, Williston will become one of the first cities to have a payment app, which can be downloaded on Google Play and Apple for mobile use.
Klug wrapped the address up by surprising the crowd with the tease that Taco Bell would be coming to Williston Square, saying that was one of many announcements to be coming, but pointed to some of the day’s other notable items such as Sanford’s new multi-specialty clinic, Cerilon’s gas plant and the public safety sales tax.
“You’re safe, your health is going to be looked after, we’re going to strengthen the healthcare in the City of Williston and we’re going to strengthen the educational opportunities in the City of Williston.” he said.
Klug ended by showing a slide from last year’s inaugural air show, featuring a stunt plane landing on top of a moving vehicle.
“It’s a symbol of what we’re doing here in the City of Williston.” he said. “We set a target out there, it’s a moving target. We figure out how to do it, and we land on that moving target. And that’s the way we do it.”
You can watch the State of the City Address in its entirety on www.facebook.com/willistonherald