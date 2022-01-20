Mental Health awareness is a serious issue across the country, with many people unsure how or where to get treatment. A group in Williston believes getting the resources one needs begins with a simple step- Starting the Conversation.
The Bakken Human Resources Network, created by Leadership Williston graduates Kaye Atteberry and Kristy Scott, is a group of HR professionals who meet regularly to promote networking, information sharing, professional development and continued support of excellence of Human Resources in the local community. January’s meeting welcomes Jennifer McAtamney, Executive Director of Building Hope, a mental health awareness and community-minded organization out of Colorado.
McAtamney will be presenting “Starting the Conversation,” a virtual discussion regarding the importance of mental health on Jan 26 from noon to 1 p.m.
“We’re trying to spread awareness and start the conversation and hopefully give employers different tools to better support their employees.” Atteberry said.
Building Hope is a community-wide initiative that works to promote emotional health, reduce stigma and improve access to care and support for everyone. Building Hope uses resources such as mental health training, peer support and connectedness events to help promote awareness and provide support to those in need.
For Zoom access information for “Starting the Conversation” or more information on the Bakken HR Netwrok, email bakkenhr@gmail.com.