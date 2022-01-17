The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual awards banquet on Friday, Jan 14, honoring the individuals and organizations that work to enhance the Williston community.
The ceremony was held at the Old Armory in Williston, and presented the Chamber Connector, Community Engagement, Champion of Agriculture, Generation Next, E. Ward Koeser Advocacy and Williston Leadership Awards, along with the Distinguished Western Star.
"The Williston Area Chamber has a long history of awarding hard work and deserving community and business leaders," commented banquet MC Anna Schleisman wirth KFYR. "The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce operates under the defining principles: Connect, Engage, Grow and Lead. Tonight we recognize those individuals and businesses that embody those principles."
Here are the Chamber Award recipients:
Chamber Connector Award- presented by Williston Area Chamber of Commerce
The recipient best represents the values of networking and connecting chamber membership with the community. This individual or organization stands out as an ambassador for the chamber and the Williston Area, participates in chamber events, and adopts the chamber’s principles throughout community.
Winner: Dubi Cummings, CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
"It's so instrumental as business leaders to support your staff and to be engaged in the community, and CHI St. Alexius Health not only allows but fosters those opportunities with our staff," Cummings said. "I want to thank our organization for really being ambassadors and supporting this mentorship to our employees."
Champion of Agriculture Award- presented by Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative
This award recognizes an individual or business who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the agricultural community. Recipient will have made significant contributions to the agriculture industry in the MonDak Region through stewardship of land and livestock, advocacy, application of technology, or development of new products, methods, or ideas.
Winner: Beau Anderson, Williams County Commissioner, Dist. 1
Williston Leadership Award- presented by Williston Economic Development
This individual or organization has taken a leadership role within their organization, neighborhood or community, and encouraged the growth and development of others. The recipient will have demonstrated willingness to grow and learn, while helping influence others to make a positive impact in our community.
Winner: Williston Chief of Police, David Peterson
"I'm truly honored, but most of all I'm thankful to this community for allowing me to be your chief of police, and I'm thankful for this award." Peterson said.
E. Ward Koeser Advocacy Award- presented by American State Bank and Trust Co.
The recipient of this award will have demonstrated leadership traits and qualities in the policy and government arenas at the local, state or federal levels. This individual or organization supports the core values of the chamber and is involved in the advocacy efforts to support a growing Williston business community.
Winner: Patrick Hatlestad, Dist. 1 Representative
"I've been here forever, and it's been a great place to live." Hatlestad said, "My kids have gotten a great education, and Williston has always been very special."
Generation Next Award- presented by Williston Herald Media
The recipient of this award represents the future of the Williston business community. Recipient will be a young professional who has emerged as a business leader; demonstrating excellence, creativity and initiative in his or her career and community. The recipient of this award should be between the ages of 21-35.
Winner: Milestone Health Partners
Community Engagement Award- presented by CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
Recipient best represents the values of community engagement through participation in events and committees in both chamber and non-chamber activities. It is presented to an individual or organization in the Williston area for outstanding volunteer service and positive influence throughout the year.
The Stokkes serve the community in a variety of different aspects, as members of the Korner Lions, CHI St. Alexius Auxiliary, Williams County Council on the Aging, and volunteering in many other capacities.
"We are so honored!" Phyllis said. "We work together, we like to work in a lot of different areas, and we hope to do it for many more years."
Winner: Jim and Phyllis Stokke
Distinguished Western Star Award- presented by Williston Area Chamber of Commerce
The Western Star award is presented to an individual in the Williston area for promoting Williston as a great place in which to live and work through personal and professional efforts over a period of time. This individual shall exemplify a positive attitude toward our city and be recognized for his/her constant efforts to promote our people and resources. It is the highest award presented by the chamber.
Winner: Dr. Robert Kemp, CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
Dr. Kemp is a longtime Williston physician, who has served Williston in a number of roles, including serving as the Chair of the Department of Medicine, on the Williams County Vector Board, Williston Head Start Community Board, Mercy Medical Center Board, and is currently Director of CHI St. Alexius Hospice and serves on the North Dakota Board of Medical Examiners.